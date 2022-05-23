NJ Woman Killed in Overnight Shooting

Atlantic County prosecutors say they are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Officers responding to a 911 call found a 30-year-old woman shot on the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue, prosecutors said.

Police said the officers were unable to revive Martin-Richardson and she died just after midnight.

Prosecutors identified her as Jazmen Martin-Richardson.

Neither a motive or a description of the suspect were provided by prosecutors Monday afternoon.

Atlantic County officials urge anyone with information to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor Office Website to submit an anonymous tip.