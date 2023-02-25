New Jersey

NJ Woman Dead After Early Morning Shooting

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found dead in Lawnside

By Hayden Mitman

Working police lights
Getty Images

Officials in New Jersey said that officers are investigating after a 28-year-old woman's body was discovered after a shooting in Lawnside, New Jersey.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call to a home along the 100 block of Mouldy Road in Lawnside.

Here, law enforcement officials said, they found 28-year-old Michelle Cruz of Lawnside dead at the scene.

Police said she had been shot.

Officials provided no further information, but said the incident is currently under investigation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

