NJ Woman Dead After Early Morning Shooting

Officials in New Jersey said that officers are investigating after a 28-year-old woman's body was discovered after a shooting in Lawnside, New Jersey.

According to police, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call to a home along the 100 block of Mouldy Road in Lawnside.

Here, law enforcement officials said, they found 28-year-old Michelle Cruz of Lawnside dead at the scene.

Police said she had been shot.

Officials provided no further information, but said the incident is currently under investigation.

