Firefighters preventing wildfires with controlled burns in NJ forests

New Jersey officials are turning up the heat in an effort to prevent uncontrolled flames from spreading in the months ahead.

This warm-up is a reminder that we're just days away from the spring wildfire season in New Jersey and firefighters are focused on reducing the threat.

Crews are deliberately touching off flames to lower the risk of wildfires as a changing climate adds to the danger.

"Things seem to be getting drier, the fire season’s lasting longer," New Jersey Forest Fire Service chief Bill Donnelly said. “Last year was one of the busiest fire seasons I’ve seen in 30 years.”

Crews from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in Manchester Township are burning up pine needles, leaves and branches that could feed a future wildfire.

“Every year it's just as important to treat as many fuels as you possibly can that are going to help protect structures and life and safety," NJ Forest Fire Service Jeremy Webber said.

A clearing called a forest fuel break was recently constructed with grant money from the Department of Defense. The location that was chosen is close to the property that's part of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Officials say the spring wildfire season begins on Friday.

"The reality is that New Jersey is ground zero for some of the worst impacts of climate change. Those impacts include a lengthening wildfire season," New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection commissioner Shawn LaTourette told NBC10.

Although it may look like a dense forest away from civilization, this area is actually very close to more than 700 houses and communities where more than 4,000 people live.

“We don't know what this year holds. Let's face it, it’s up to Mother Nature," Donnelly said.

It's sparking a need to get ahead of the danger.