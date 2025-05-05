NJ wildfire arson suspect to be released on electronic monitoring

The only adult to be charged with arson in the massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, is expected to soon be out of jail as he awaits trial.

A judge on Monday ruled that 19-year-old Joseph Kling could be released later in the day, but must wear an electronic monitoring device ahead of his next court hearing on May 19, 2025. The device would be need to be set up ahead of Kling leaving jail, where he has been for more than a week.

The release -- which doesn't include any monetary concessions -- could occur already on Monday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service confirmed Monday morning that the Jones Road Wildfire was now 90% contained after having burned through about 15,300 acres.

Kling has been jailed since his arrest a couple days after the wildfire ignited on April 22, 2025.

At a hearing last week on whether Kling should stay in jail, his lawyer said that Kling disputes the allegation that he set wooden pallets ablaze.

"Mr. Kling, upon being brought into custody, was very clear that he did not ignite this fire," his attorney Joseph Compitello said last week.

In the area where authorities said the wildfire started from a bonfire are signs advising that fires are prohibited. The ground is black and the earth is scorched well beyond it toward the north and east.

According to Kling's attorney, Kling was at the bonfire, but he was there with many other people.

"There was at least four or five other carloads of individuals at this location," Compitello said. "This bonfire is apparently somewhat common. There's going to be culpability to be extended to others."

Last week, a 17-year-old was also charged with arson in the case.

Kling must appear in person for his next hearing.