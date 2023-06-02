Suspect in Attempted Abduction at NJ Wawa Taken Into Custody, State Police Say

Just two days after New Jersey State Police released a sketch and surveillance video of a man accused of trying to abduct a young boy from a New Jersey Wawa store, the suspect was in custody Friday.

"The male suspect has been apprehended and is currently in custody," state police tweeted midday Friday. "Thank you everyone who sent in tips and shared the post."

***UPDATE***



The male suspect has been apprehended and is currently in custody. Thank you everyone who sent in tips and shared the post.



This is an ongoing investigation and we request anyone who may have additional information contact the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) June 2, 2023

The incident occurred on May 28, 2023, at the Dorchester Wawa on 3904 State Highway 47 in Maurice River, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A 7-year-old boy told police a man entered the restroom of the Wawa and offered him candy if he would leave with him. When the boy declined, the man grabbed the boy’s arm and tried to physically remove him from the store, police said.

Police are searching for a man who they say tried to abduct a 7-year-old boy at a New Jersey Wawa. NBC10's Cydney Long has the latest on the search for the suspect.

The boy resisted, broke free from the man’s grasp and ran to his mother in the woman’s restroom, investigators said. The man left the scene before the boy’s family was able to locate him.

Police released surveillance video as well as a sketch of the suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect was described as having gray thinning hair combed to the back who appeared to have left the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner.

State police didn't name the suspect Friday. New Jersey State Police said the investigation into the incident continued and that anyone with info should contact the Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.