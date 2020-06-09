NJ Trump Supporter Mocks George Floyd’s Death as Protesters Pass

A white man in South Jersey knelt on another man's neck as a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched by on Monday, mocking the way George Floyd died and sending shocked reactions through the crowd and on social media.

The past 24 hours have roiled Franklin Township as the clips racked up thousands of views on social media.

The protesters, who had notified police of their route and were flanked by police SUVs, were moving down Delsea Drive when they passed a firewood business along the route, protesters told NBC10 and documented in social media videos.

The videos showed a group with Trump 2020 flags and a "thin blue line" flag, along with an "all lives matter" sign. You could hear shocked reactions as one man, whom NBC10 could not definitively identify, knelt on the neck of another man who lay on the ground. The man kneeling was also seen shouting at the protesters.

"It automatically brought me to tears," organizer Daryan Fennal of Franklinville said.

"The display yesterday showed me that racism is real, racism is alive, it's right next door to you."

A joint statement from Mayor John Bruno and Police Chief Brian Zimmer said they were "appalled and saddened by the revolting actions of certain individuals."

"Without an understanding and mutual respect for all individuals, we can never aspire to create a united community based upon the idea of human respect and dignity for all," the statement read.

The police are investigating the incident but no charges have been filed. NBC10 also called multiple phone numbers listed for the property where the incident occurred, and did not receive a response.

A smaller group of demonstrators turned out in protest Tuesday, and another peaceful protest is planned for Saturday.