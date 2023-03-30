Detective Jason Dare with the New Jersey State Police has been placed on administrative leave after an internal investigation was launched regarding concerns over his tattoos.

The investigation comes after Dare, 46, went missing on March 19 which prompted authorities to post pictures of him online. Those pictures included images of his tattoos, one of which reads “Blood Honor” on his neck, which is associated with a neo-Nazi right-wing extremist group.

“There is no place for hate, prejudicial rhetoric, or divisive behavior in our organization, an organization that was built on our core values of honor, duty and fidelity,” Colonel Patrick Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police said.

After the missing persons information was released people on social media began digging up pictures of Dare that allegedly show other tattoos he has on his body that are known to be associated with the same extremist group.

Dare has been located and the NJSP has brought in their law enforcement partners to conduct the investigation.

Authorities have not released details of Dare’s disappearance other than he disappeared from around the Penn State Brandywine campus and that they had reason to believe he may be endangered.

Dare has been a state trooper with the NJSP since 2004.