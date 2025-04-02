NJ Transit train with 33 on board strikes vehicle in Galloway Township: Officials

Officials are investigating after a NJ Transit train hit a vehicle Tuesday evening in Galloway Township, Atlantic County.

According to NJ Transit officials, around 8:19 p.m., an Atlantic City Rail Line train, which departed 30th Street Station in Philadelphia around 7:03 p.m., crashed into a vehicle at the Pomona Road crossing in Galloway.

Officials said 33 passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle that was in the crossing was unoccupied at the time of impact, according to officials.

SkyForce 10 was over the scene, and a vehicle with severe damage could be seen on the side of the tracks.

ACRL train #4639, the 8:37 PM arrival into Atlantic City, is up to 60 minutes late following an earlier motor vehicle strike. — Atlantic City Line (@NJTRANSIT_ACRL) April 2, 2025

Officials said service has resumed with 30-minute delays.

The New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation, according to officials.