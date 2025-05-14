‘Work from home': NJ Transit's shares message to commuters in case of a rail strike

NJ Transit is warning commuters to consider working from home starting Friday in the event of a rail strike by the locomotive engineers' union.

"NJ TRANSIT strongly encourages all those who can work from home to do so and limit traveling on the NJ TRANSIT system to essential purposes only," a message from the rail agency reads on its website dedicated to the potential strike.

NJ Transit and the union representing 450 engineers are continuing to meet and negotiate, but as the deadline of Thursday night rapidly approaches, many residents are coming up with alternative plans.

“My employer does have a contingency plan that allows for remote working, but we don’t know how long [that] will happen for so my backup plan is mostly praying,” said commuter Angelica Santos. She said she's worried about the potential for price gouging from rideshare services in the event of a walkout.

NJ Transit is planning to add more buses to routes starting Monday morning, including Park & Ride Services on weekdays during the morning and evening rush from the following locations:

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information Note: NJ TRANSIT tickets, including Monthly Passes, will not be accepted on Academy buses.

to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

to Newark Penn Station PATH Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

The agency says it would add "limited added capacity" to existing routes to and from NYC to "enhance peak period service."

Full details are available at NJ Transit's website.

The Port Authority is warning commuters to expected crowded conditions during rush hours at the Midtown Bus Terminal and to allow extra time going into and out of New York City.

PATH plans to operate trains on a normal schedule and warns of the potential for temporary crowding during peak hours.

"Those who do not need to ride during peak hours are urged to avoid the system during that time," PATH said. The rail service said they will monitor conditions at stations and be prepared to add service as needed if there is unsafe crowding.