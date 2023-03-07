Commuters in New Jersey are now able to buy tickets using cash in places such as 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Family Dollar and CVS.

This new form of payment is expected to bring convenience and flexibility to those who do not have access to bank accounts and may not have credit or debit cards.

Léelo en español aquí

The customers are now able to pay cash from as many as 1,000 participating retailers to load up a digital balance they can use for tickets on the mobile app.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“This Cash in App payment expansion allows for more customers, including those without bank accounts or credit cards, to use the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App and help reduce the handling of cash on board buses and trains,” said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and board chair for NJ TRANSIT Board.

Riders can find a list of participating retailers in the NJ TRANSIT Mobile App.

To use cash at one of these retailers, go into the MyTransit Wallet screen and make sure to have location services enabled.

The store associate will scan the barcode appearing in the screen to convert the cash payment into digital balance.

Also, the first 2,000 customers who utilize participating retailers to load cash into their My Transit Wallets will receive a $5 credit towards NJ TRANSIT tickets and passes.

NJ TRANSIT platform can be visited online, and their app can be downloaded through Apple Store and Google Play.