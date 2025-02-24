New Jersey

NJ town mayor, oldest in the U.S., dies at 100

Vito Perillo ran for and was elected mayor of his New Jersey hometown when he was 93 years old

By Jen Maxfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The oldest living mayor in the United States has died.

Vito Perillo lived to be 100 years old. The New Jersey mayor had been serving his hometown of Tinton Falls since he was first elected in 2017.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"It is with deep sadness what we announce the passing of Mayor Vito Perillo, a man of integrity, and a beloved member of our community," Borough Administrator Charles Terefenko said in a statement.

Perillo had celebrated his 100th birthday back in the fall -- and the question on many minds was whether or not he would run for a third term. That election takes place later this year.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If he had run, Perillo would have been 101 years old. Around the time of his birthday, the mayor told friends and colleagues that he was thinking of looking for a different job.

"Respected and admired by all who had the privilege of knowing him, Mayor Perillo led with wisdom, kindness, and a deep sense of duty," Terefenko's statement continued.

Perillo may have turned to politics late in life, but he had a long history of service. The mayor was a Navy veteran of World War II and built a long career as a civil engineer, according to a town profile. He was also married to his late wife, Mae, for 64 years.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 25 mins ago

Watch: Philly DA shares new charges in shooting at West Philly Eid al-Fitr event

NCAA basketball Feb 21

‘Mr. Big 5' Fran Dunphy retiring at end of La Salle's season. See reactions

During his 2017 campaign, Perillo wore out two pair of shoes while walking door-to-door. At 93, he handed out more than 7,500 campaign flyers across Tinton falls, a town in Monmouth County of close to 20,000 people.

Every flyer helped. After the votes were counted, Perillo won his first election by just over 300 votes.

Perillo's service garnered the attention of the state's governor, Phil Murphy.

"As a World War II veteran and mayor of Tinton Falls, Vito leaves behind an incredible legacy of service," Murphy posted to X.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us