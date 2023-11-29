New Jersey

Teen arrested for filming man in bathroom of store in Evesham, NJ

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended after he, allegedly, used a cell phone to record a man who was using the bathroom of a Burlington store on Route 73 on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

A Burlington store in Evesham, NJ, where officials said, a teen allegedly recorded a man using the bathroom.
Google Streetview

A teen from Pennsauken, NJ, has been arrested and charged with invasion of privacy, after officials said, he used a cell phone to spy on another man in the bathroom of a Burlington store in Evesham on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded after receiving a call on Sunday from a man who said that he saw a cell phone recording him, as it was held under a stall he was using in a bathroom at the Burlington store along S. Route 73 in Evesham.

David Reyes, 19, of Pennsauken has been charged with invasion of privacy. (Evesham Police Department)

Officials said that an investigation into this incident led to the arrest of 19-year-old David Reyes, of Pennsauken, and, police allege the teen "was purposely recording the victim using the bathroom, for his own sexual gratification."

Reyes was charged with invasion of privacy and released, however, police officials expressed concern that others may have been victimized.

An investigation is ongoing, and officials are asking anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Reyes to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the confidential tip line 856-983-4699 or email
MahanD@eveshampd.org.

Tips can also be texted anonymously to 847411.

