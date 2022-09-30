NJ Teacher Charged in ‘Inappropriate Relationship' With Student

An Atlantic City, New Jersey teacher has been charged in connection to an “inappropriate relationship” with a high school student.

Atlantic City High School teacher Joseph Scalfaro, 47, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and second-degree official misconduct.

Scalfaro, of Absecon, and the former student at the school engaged in the relationship both on and off campus, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The investigation began this month and is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor’s office at 609-909-7800 or to submit tips online.

It was unclear whether Scalfaro had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.