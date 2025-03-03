NJ man tries to steal cars, attacks officers during chase, police say

A New Jersey man accused of using a high-tech device to try and break into vehicles was arrested after leading police on a chase and attacking officers, investigators said.

On Feb. 23, 2025, around 5:30 a.m., Winslow Township police officers responded to Hewitt Lane in Sicklerville, New Jersey, for a report of three men – one of whom was armed with a rifle -- attempting to break into a vehicle. When police arrived, they spotted a black Infiniti Q50 exiting the Hampton Gate development at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.

Police said a second vehicle – which investigators believe was a lookout vehicle – also exited the development at a high speed. Police tried to stop the Infiniti, but it fled the officers, investigators said.

After a short chase on the Atlantic City Expressway, the driver of the Infiniti exited the Cross Keys Road Exit and traveled back towards Sicklerville Road, according to police. The driver – later identified as 28-year-old Tyrelle Clarke of Sicklerville – tried to flee from the car on foot and attacked the officers during the chase, police said.

Clarke was ultimately arrested, according to officials. Police said Clarke was in possession of a motor vehicle computer programmer that allowed him to enter vehicles and reprogram a generic master key to drive off in the stolen vehicles.

Clarke is charged with stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on law enforcement. He is currently lodged in Camden County Jail.

