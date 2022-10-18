NJ Senate Confirms Two State Supreme Court Justices

New Jersey's Supreme Court got two new members Monday.

The Democrat-led state Senate confirmed Rachel Wainer Apter and Douglas Fasciale to fill two of three vacancies on the state's highest court.

Wainer Apter is currently the head of the civil rights division within the state attorney general’s office and previously served as counsel to the attorney general.

Fasciale has been serving a temporary assignment on the high court since mandatory retirements left openings. He served as a judge on the Appellate Division since 2010 and was a state Superior Court judge from 2004 to 2010.

Murphy appointed Wainer Apter, a Democrat, in 2021, but her nomination was held up as state senators vetted her appointment. Murphy appointed Fasciale, a Republican, last month.

Their appointments track with a New Jersey tradition of governors appointing no more than four members from their own party.

“This prevents the Court from lurching too far in one direction or the other. It forces Governors to select nominees from among the best lawyers and judges in the state, regardless of party,” Murphy said when he appointed Fasciale.

The seven-member court still has one more vacancy, which Murphy must fill and the Senate confirm.