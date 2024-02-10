NJ school bus driver charged with DUI while transporting students, police say

A school bus driver in South Jersey is facing multiple charges after police said she was driving under the influence while dozens of students were on board.

According to the Clayton Police Department, on Friday at 9:10 a.m. officers received a tip that a school bus driver may have been driving while intoxicated.

Police said officers were able to locate the bus and identified the driver as 48-year-old Suzanne Storms of Williamstown, New Jersey.

Storms failed the field sobriety test at the scene and was taken into custody, according to police.

At the time police said Storms was driving 23 elementary-age students. Another bus picked up the students and safely transported them to Herma Simmons Elementary School without incident.

Police said Storms was charged with DUI, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous traffic summonses.

Storms was released from police custody and was given a future court date.

The Clayton Public School District released a statement saying in part:

"It goes without saying that this is behavior that will not be tolerated and we will be terminating the employee effective immediately."