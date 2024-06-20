New Jersey

NJ restaurateur accused of drugging, sexually assaulting job seeker, workers

Gerald Araya, owner of three restaurants in Trenton, NJ, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman seeking a job and three other employees

By David Chang

Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps

A New Jersey restaurant owner is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman seeking a job at one of his businesses as well as at least three other employees.

In May 2024, a woman reported to Trenton police that she was sexually assaulted by Gerald Araya, 44, of Ewing, New Jersey. Araya owns El Catador Lounge Restaurant, Dubai Restaurant & Lounge and Mill Hill Restaurant & Lounge in Trenton.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The woman told investigators she met Araya while interviewing for a job at Dubai Restaurant. Araya wanted to show the woman his other restaurants and the two left, investigators said.

When they arrived at another bar, Araya began making the woman drinks and insisted that she try them so that she knew what to serve customers, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The woman told police she began feeling sick and told Araya she wanted to go home. Police said the woman then passed out. Araya then sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious at a motel in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, investigators said. The woman told police she woke up in a room naked.

Investigators also said they identified three other victims who Araya sexually assaulted. All three previously worked for him, according to officials.

Araya was arrested in Trenton on Wednesday, June 19. He is charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to detain Araya pending trial.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 13 hours ago

Heat emergency as 1st heat wave of 2024 takes grip on Philly. What to know

Franklin Square May 30

Chinese Lantern Festival shines once again. Your guide to the 2024 Philly spectacle

While Araya is in custody, the investigation continues. Anyone with information on him is asked to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568 or email mcposvu@mercercounty.org.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us