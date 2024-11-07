New Jersey

NJ police searching for driver after cyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and run while she was riding her bicycle in Lakewood Township Tuesday night.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Maplehurst Avenue and Cross Street for a report of a cyclist struck by a vehicle, police said.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old woman in the roadway with serious bodily injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical condition, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling northbound on Cross Street when it struck the victim, who was also traveling northbound on Cross Street. The vehicle then fled the area, officials said.

Continuing investigation revealed that the vehicle which struck the victim is believed to be a blue or silver in color Toyota or Lexus Sport Utility vehicle. The vehicle will likely have front end and front bumper damage, officials said.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3532, or Detective David Mercado of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.

