A plastic surgeon in Ridgefield, New Jersey has lost his license after being accused of soliciting sexual favors from a patient and watching pornography prior to performing surgeries.

New Jersey state attorney general Matthew J. Platkin announced on Friday that the state's Board of Medical Examiners has temporarily suspended Dr. Peter V. Driscoll’s medical license over these allegations of solicitation of and engagement in sexual contact with a patient as well as other forms of misconduct.

Driscoll, Platkin noted in a statement, is a plastic surgeon who practiced at My Goals Solutions Surgical Center in Ridgefield from August of 2021 until June of last year.

He is accused of engaging in sexual contact with one patient while performing surgery on her, noted the statement. Other allegations listed in the statement included watching pornography prior to surgeries and leaving patients unattended both before and after surgery.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Physicians cannot be allowed to abuse their position of trust to engage in heinous acts such as those alleged here,” Platkin said in a statement. “Any professional engaging in such sickening and predatory misconduct in the State of New Jersey will face severe consequences.”

According to the state attorney's office, Driscoll allegedly solicited sexual favors from a patient during a procedure when they were alone together in the operating room.

Platkin's statement noted, he reportedly grabbed the patient’s hand and put it on his thigh while asking her to rub his genitals.

Law enforcement officials claim Driscoll then asked her to perform other sex acts and when she refused, he pressured her to continue rubbing his genitals so he could “get motivated” to finish the procedure.

Under the terms of the interim suspension, Driscoll is precluded from practicing medicine or surgery in the State of New Jersey pending the conclusion of an upcoming hearing, the statement said.