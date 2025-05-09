New Jersey

NJ parents charged with murder of 3-month-old daughter who died from head injuries

Prosecutors alleged an autopsy revealed the baby died from severe injuries including blunt force trauma that caused fracturing and bleeding near the brain

By Ted Greenberg

Two New Jersey parents were charged in the murder of their own 3-month-old daughter in a shocking alleged crime that left neighbors in disbelief.

Appearing virtually from jail, Caitlin Gibson and Ruben Santiago went before a judge Thursday for the first time since they were charged with murdering their infant daughter.

A 911 call from Gibson brought first responders to the couple’s apartment complex in Lakewood Monday evening.

"I think she's having a hard time breathing," the mother could be heard telling the dispatcher over the phone. "She was sick, she was just in the hospital last night...she was discharged and she was kind of OK today."

Gibson said her daughter's difficulty breathing came "all of a sudden."

Police found the infant unresponsive. She died at a hospital the next day.

Prosecutors alleged an autopsy revealed the baby died from severe head injuries, including blunt force trauma that caused fracturing and bleeding near the brain. Investigators said the parents were responsible for the infant’s death, but have not provided additional details.

Gibson and Santiago were charged with first-degree murder. Both parents said little during their court appearance.

"A 3-month-old baby, that is nerve-wracking. A baby not knowing what to do in that moment to protect itself...it’s unbelievable," said neighbor Zhane Oxner, who works for a non-profit child advocacy organization.

Oxner has a 3-month-old daughter of her own.

"There’s many, many places and many, many people in this world that want a baby, want a child or want to protect," said Oxner.

Both Gibson and Santiago are represented by the public defender’s office. Hearings set for May 13 to determine if the parents should be released or remain in jail until trial.

