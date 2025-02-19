A New Jersey police officer is hospitalized after, officials said, they pulled a driver from an overturned vehicle after a crash that happened on Tuesday night along Route 38 near where it meets with Eayrestown Road.

According to police, the officer was injured when responding to an overturned vehicle near a McDonald's restaurant close to that intersection at about 9:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said, officers found one of the vehicles involved in this crash, flipped over and on fire. First responders, officials said, worked to get the driver of the overturned vehicle out, during which time, an officer suffered burns to their hands.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment as were the drivers of both vehicles involved in this incident, police officials said.

Officials said the driver pulled from the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering serious injuries while the driver of another vehicle involved in this collision was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

As of about 3 a.m., Route 38 nearest the crash was closed to allow emergency crews to clear the scene.

Police officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.