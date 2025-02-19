New Jersey

NJ officer injured rescuing driver from overturned, burning vehicle on Route 38

An officer with the Mount Holly Township Police Department has been hospitalized after suffering burns while, officials said, pulling a driver from an overturned vehicle along Route 38 on Tuesday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey police officer is hospitalized after, officials said, they pulled a driver from an overturned vehicle after a crash that happened on Tuesday night along Route 38 near where it meets with Eayrestown Road.

According to police, the officer was injured when responding to an overturned vehicle near a McDonald's restaurant close to that intersection at about 9:45 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Upon arrival, officials said, officers found one of the vehicles involved in this crash, flipped over and on fire. First responders, officials said, worked to get the driver of the overturned vehicle out, during which time, an officer suffered burns to their hands.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment as were the drivers of both vehicles involved in this incident, police officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said the driver pulled from the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering serious injuries while the driver of another vehicle involved in this collision was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

As of about 3 a.m., Route 38 nearest the crash was closed to allow emergency crews to clear the scene.

Police officials said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania Feb 17

SPS Technologies fire prompts evacuations, lockdowns in Abington Township, Pa.

Bucks County 16 hours ago

Pa. man accused of luring teen girls, sharing child porn online

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us