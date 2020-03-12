New Jersey

NJ Officer Convicted of Hitting Handcuffed Teenage Girl in Face

Jurors found a New Jersey police officer guilty of official misconduct after he was captured on a body camera hitting a handcuffed teenage girl.

The panel Wednesday was deadlocked on whether John Flinn, 29, of Williamstown, had endangered the welfare of a child.

Flinn was suspended from the Gloucester Township Police Department after the 2018 incident in which he responded to a reported disturbance and encountered the 13-year-old.

Camden County prosecutors said the girl complied with police instructions and allowed Flinn to handcuff her. But prosecutors said he "struck her twice on the side of the face, causing her to cry out in pain."

Flinn had been on the police force since 2015.

Flinn will be sentenced at a later date.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester Townshipofficial misconduct
