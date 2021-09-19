New Jersey

NJ Officer Caught Month-Old Baby Dropped From Balcony, Officials Say

Officials said the man dropped the infant after a lengthy standoff

A police officer cradles a baby wrapped in a blanket while sitting in a hospital room.
Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A New Jersey police officer safely caught a one-month-old baby dropped off a second-floor balcony over the weekend, authorities said.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Officer Eduardo Matute was among those called to the Jersey City residence Saturday morning after reports that a man was threatening the baby.

NorthJersey.com reports that he and several officers were positioned below the second-floor balcony as the child was dangled over the balcony railing. Officials said the man dropped the infant after a lengthy standoff, and Matute caught the child.

City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Mayor Steve Fulop later posted a photo on social media of the officer holding the child, who was wrapped in a white blanket.

“Thankfully the baby wasn’t harmed physically,” Fulop said.

Wallace-Scalcione said the man who dropped the baby was immediately arrested and charges are pending.

“Kudos to the (Jersey City Police Department) and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation,” Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a Twitter post.

