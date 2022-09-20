New Jersey

NJ Minimum Wage to Increase to $14.13 on Jan. 1, 2023

The $1.13 increase is part of a multi-year increase signed into law in 2019

By Brian X. McCrone

The minimum wage in New Jersey will bump up $1.13 to $14.13, the state announced Monday.

The increase is part of a scheduled hike stemming from a 2019 bill Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed. The legislation phases in a $15 an hour minimum wage which will be reached by 2024.

The new $14.13 per hour wage won't affect all workers, though. Employers with fewer than six workers and seasonal businesses will increase their minimum wage to $12.93 an hour, up from $11.90. Agricultural workers will see their minimum wage go from $11.05 to $12.01 an hour.

The minimum wage for tipped workers will climb to $5.26 an hour.

