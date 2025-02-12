NJ man allegedly threatened plane crew and child, pounded cockpit door on flight to Newark

A New Jersey man was arrested after threatening a plane's crew and a child with a disability, then banging on the cockpit door, while aboard a flight to Newark Airport, according to law enforcement.

Luis Vaquero, of Passaic County, was taking a flight from Miami on Sunday when he started threatening and harassing fellow passengers shortly after takeoff, the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey said in a press release Monday. The 27-year-old made threats to physically harm a child and then mocked a group of Jewish passengers, according to prosecutors.

Vaquero also threatened a flight attendant who would not serve him alcohol after they stopped serving beverages, according to law enforcement. He allegedly told the crew member, "You better watch out, s***’s gonna happen to you.”

Flight attendants alerted law enforcement about the man after the plane landed at Newark International Airport. Once Vaquero heard an announcement that the flight crew was waiting for police to arrive, he forced his way to the front of the aircraft and began to pound on the door to the flight deck, demanding the pilot talk to him.

A flight attendant attempted to step in, but Vaquero yelled, saying he would "really break your f*****g jaw," prosecutors said.

The captain did eventually leave the cockpit, and Vaquero continued to threaten him while getting close to his face.

Police arrived shortly after, and Vaquero was arrested. He faces charges including interfering with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

"Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain, but passengers, making threats of physical violence," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly. "It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck...The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members."

Attorney information for Vaquero was not immediately available.