NJ Man Sexually Assaults 2 Elderly Women, Police Say

Christopher Delacruz was arrested and charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

A New Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting two elderly women at their homes.

Christopher Delacruz, 44, of Shamong, allegedly visited his victims at their homes on April 19 and May 6 in Medford for what the women believed to be a “legitimate purpose.” He then sexually assaulted them, according to investigators. 

During the second assault, the victim fractured her rib, police said. 

Delacruz was arrested and charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and aggravated criminal sexual contact. He was lodged at the Burlington County Jail.

Christopher Delacruz

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Delacruz or know someone who was to contact Medford Township Police or the Medford Township Police Citizen Tipline at 609-714-0321. 

