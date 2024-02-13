New Jersey

NJ man sentenced to 34 years in prison for killing friend, friend's dog in 2022

Donovan Hollingsworth, 27, was found guilty of the deaths of Thomas Pierson III and a dog named 'Django'

By Emily Rose Grassi

A Burlington County man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for the deaths of his friend and his friend's dog, officials announced.

27-year-old Donovan Hollingsworth, of Evesham, will serve 30 years in prison for killing Thomas Pierson III and then another four years for killing Pierson's dog, a judge ruled on Friday.

Hollingsworth was found guilty by a jury of murder, robbery, possession of a weapon, cruelty of an animal and other charges.

Back on Feb. 5, 2022, around 9:15 a.m. officers were called to the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard in Evesham Township to a report of a dog attacking a resident, officials said.

Once the officers from the Evesham Township Police Department arrived on the scene, they found Pierson dead inside his home with multiple stab wounds.

Officers also found Pierson's dog, a Cane Corso named "Django," dead on a stairwell landing, also with multiple stab wounds.

Thomas Pierson III and his dog Django.

During the investigation, officials discovered that Hollingsworth had gone to see Pierson to rob him. This was when a fight broke out and Hollingsworth stabbed Pierson and the dog.

Hollingsworth then ran from the scene and went to a nearby hospital where police were able to arrest him.

The investigation was done by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Evesham Township Police Department.

