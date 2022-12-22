New Jersey

NJ Man Linked to 5 Killings in 2 States Sentenced for Murder

Sean Lannon, who was sentenced Wednesday, still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor.

Sean Lannon, 48, had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of Michael Dabkowski, 66. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim's East Greenwich home and beat him to death with a hammer.

Dabkowski had served as a mentor to Lannon and his twin brother when they were children in the 1980s and involved in a youth program. Lannon told investigators Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos, but no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim.

New Mexico Jun 16, 2021

Man Linked to Killing Wife, Others in NJ, NM Faces New Murder Charge

New Jersey Mar 10, 2021

Police Capture Man Wanted in Murders of 5 People, Including Ex-Wife, in NJ and New Mexico

Gloucester County Mar 19, 2021

Suspect in 5 Killings Claims He Killed Up to 16 at South Jersey Court Hearing

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Lannon, who was sentenced Wednesday, still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport in March 2021. Police have said the three were lured to their deaths over a period of weeks before they were dismembered and their remains stuffed into plastic bins.

Lannon is also charged in the death of another man in New Mexico who authorities say agreed to help him move the bins, unaware of what they contained.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us