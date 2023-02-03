New Jersey

NJ Man Killed While Giving Aid in Ukraine

Pete Reed, an American from New Jersey, was killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 2.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Chandler Reed

Reed, 33, was aiding in the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens when his evacuation vehicle was hit with a reported missile, according to a statement from Global Outreach Doctors (GoDocs).

Reed worked with GoDocs as its Ukraine Country Director since January 2023.

According to a message Reed’s wife shared on Facebook he gave his life saving his team member by covering their body with his.

“Pete’s death underscores the devastation war has on innocent civilians, and highlights the importance of humanitarian and medical aid for affected communities. GoDocs is committed to carrying out this work around the world in honor of Pete,” GoDocs said in a statement on Reed’s death.

Reed was a former US Marine Corps rifleman who served two tours in Helmand, Afghanistan. He was also the founder of Global Response Management.

His family is currently working to get him home and says as more details become clear they will share them.

