NJ Man Drowns in Lake in Winslow Township

Jixion Chavez, 35, of Lindenwold, New Jersey, was swimming in Penbryn Lake off 145 Penbryn Road in Winslow Township on Sunday when he went underwater and never resurfaced. 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Loved ones are mourning a man who drowned in a lake in Winslow Township, New Jersey. 

Jixion Chavez, 35, was swimming in Penbryn Lake off 145 Penbryn Road in Winslow Township on Sunday when he went underwater and never resurfaced. 

Police arrived at the lake around 3:45 p.m. Sunday and several crews assisted in search and rescue efforts. The search was called off around 8:30 p.m. Sunday due to poor light conditions, police said. 

The search efforts resumed Monday. Shortly after 6 p.m., Downe Township Search and Rescue found Chavez’s body in the area where he was last seen swimming. His family was later notified. 

Chavez was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Police described the incident as a drowning.

