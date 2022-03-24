NJ Man Charged After Nephew, 12, Overdoses on Fentanyl on School Bus

Lee la historia en español aquí.

A New Jersey man was arrested after his 12-year-old nephew fatally overdosed on fentanyl on a school bus.

Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, New Jersey, was charged on March 21 with aggravated manslaughter, strict liability drug-induced death, maintaining a CDS production facility, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, endangering the welfare of a child, witness tampering, tampering with evidence, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

On January 24, Gloucester Township Police and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit were notified that Nokes’ 12-year-old nephew was found unresponsive on a school bus. The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a week later on February 1.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Medical Examiner determined he died from drug intoxication, specifically fentanyl.

Investigators said the boy lived with Nokes in Blackwood. Nokes allegedly manufactured fentanyl at the home the weekend before the boy’s death. Nokes also told the boy to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl, according to investigators. Witnesses told police the boy was not wearing gloves at the time.

Police also arrested Joanna Johnson and charged her with tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of Nokes.

Nokes and Johnson are both being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Officials continue to investigate. If you have any additional information on the suspects or the boy’s death, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Lateasha Jones at 856-225-8656 or Gloucester Twp. Police Detective Mark Grodzielanek at 856-374-5718. Tips can also be emailed anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.