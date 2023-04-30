NJ Man Attempted to Run Over Officers, Injured Police Dog, Officials say

Police in New Jersey have charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder of a police officer and related charges, after an incident that occoured early Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident unfolded at about 1 a.m. when officers on the scene of a motor vehicle collision, allegedly observed a white Hyundai Genesis, traveling at a high rate of speed along Taunton Lake Road in Evesham, New Jersey.

Officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop of that Hyundai, but police said, the vehicle -- which police believe was being driven by Marc Ferraiolo -- failed to pull over and instead ran a red light.

At that time, law enforcement officials said that officers on the scene determined it would be unsafe to themselves and the public if they continued to pursue the vehicle and instead, were reportedly granted a warrant for Ferraiolo's arrest for eluding police.

Police officers then, officials said, went to Ferraiolo's home where he was, allegedly, observed operating the same vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said that, when Ferraiolo arrived at the residence, he refused commands to exit his vehicle.

Instead, officials said that Ferraiolo's wife, Ruth Patton, 42, stepped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, and officers pulled a police vehicle behind Ferraiolo's Hyundai.

But, instead of exiting the vehicle, Ferraiolo allegedly, put his vehicle in reverse, and pulled out of his driveway, nearly striking two officers, police said.

As he pulled away, police said that Ferraiolo struck a police vehicle carrying a K9 unit and then drove directly back towards the two officers that he had narrowly missed before his Hyundai collided with the police vehicle.

Ferraiolo, officials said, then drove his Hyundai across neighboring lawns, before turning back to ram the K9 vehicle at least three more times, before he pulled away in an attempt to flee.

As he left the scene, officials said, Ferraiolo's vehicle struck another police patrol vehicle then continued onto Marlborough Avenue before his vehicle struck another police patrol vehicle as well as a vehicle that was parked along the street.

With Ferraiolo's vehicle finally disabled by this collusion, officials said, police officers pulled Ferraiolo from his vehicle in order to arrest him.

During this time, police said, Patton, Ferraiolo's wife, interfered with the arrest, allegedly telling officials on the scene that she "would kill officers."

She was arrested, as well.

Police said that a police K9 unit, named Tango, was in a police vehicle that was, allegedly, struck several times by Ferraiolo's vehicle. That dog is currently undergoing veterinarian care, police said.

Also, officials said several officers suffered non-life threatening injures through the course of this incident. They were treated at the scene, police said.

Ferraiolo has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, injuring a police canine and other offenses. Patton has been charge with terroristic threats and obstruction of justice.

Both are currently in police custody, officials said.