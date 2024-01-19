New Jersey

NJ man accused of stabbing his wife to death inside home

Stanley Martin of Willingboro, New Jersey, is accused of stabbing his wife Dierdra Martin to death

By David Chang

A man is accused of killing his wife inside a New Jersey home. 

The investigation began shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 when police were called to a Wawa store on Springside Road in Westampton Township, New Jersey, for a report of a man threatening employees. 

Investigators said the man, later identified as 60-year-old Stanley Martin of Willingboro, had left the store before police arrived. Martin was then found about an hour later at a closed business in Willingboro Township and taken into custody, according to investigators. 

Police then conducted a wellness check at Martin’s home in Willingboro's Hawthorne Park section where they discovered the body of his wife, 56-year-old Dierdra Martin, according to officials. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple stab wounds, investigators said. They then accused Stanley Martin of stabbing his wife to death.

Stanley Martin is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing next week. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

New Jersey
