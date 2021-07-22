NJ Man, 91, Dies as Tree He Was Cutting Falls on Him

A 91-year-old man who was attempting to cut down a tree at his northwestern New Jersey home was killed when it fell on him, authorities said.

The accident in Vernon was reported around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the accident or if the man was working alone at the time. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.