NJ Lawmakers Pass Bill Authorizing $10B in Borrowing

New Jersey's Democrat-led Legislature on Thursday passed legislation authorizing Gov. Phil Murphy to borrow nearly $10 billion to plug budget holes he says stem from the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure passed the Assembly after about two hours of debate. The bill passed earlier in the day in the Senate and now goes to the governor.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, has said he will sign the measure.

The borrowing is needed to support public workers, first-responders, education aid and other state services, Murphy has said, but exactly how the money would be spent is yet to be determined.

Murphy also said the state faces a $10 billion budget gap through June 2021.

The measure looks sure to be held up, once it's signed, because Republicans have said they plan to sue, arguing the legislation flouts the constitution because it fails to let voters weigh in on the borrowing.

“What are we so afraid of that we're so afraid of our own constituents?” said Republican Assembly Gregory McGuckin, of Brick.

The bill's sponsors and governor have pointed to language in the constitution that permits borrowing in times of emergency.

Republicans also argued that the governor's budget estimates were premature and failed to take into account income tax levies. The tax filing deadline, which was extended because of the virus, just passed Wednesday.

“Don't mortgage our future in a state that is already overburdened,” Republican Sen. Tony Bucco, of Morris County, said.

Democratic Sen. Paul Sarlo, of Begen County, defended the legislation, saying it simply authorized the governor to borrow the money, suggesting the debt wouldn't be incurred if not needed.

The legislation would authorize borrowing up to $2.7 billion for the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30. It authorizes $7.2 billion in borrowing through June 2021. It also establishes a panel of four lawmakers — two from the Assembly and two from the Senate — who will sign off on the debt.

Sarlo and Senate President Steve Sweeney will be the Senate representatives. For the Assembly, it will be Speaker Craig Coughlin and Democratic Budget Committee Chair Eliana Pintor Marin.

An estimateprovided by the nonpartisan Office of Legislation Services shows that for every $1 billion in borrowed funds, the state can expected to pay back from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion over 20 years because of interest.

GOP Sen. Robert Singer, of Ocean County, called for the panel to include GOP members, but the majority declined to act on his suggestion.

Democratic Sen. Ron Rice, of Essex County, and Democratic Assemblyman Jamel Holley, of Union and Elizabeth, called for Black and Latino members to be added to the panel, but their amendments were defeated.