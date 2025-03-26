NJ home day care owner accused of physically abusing 6 babies

A New Jersey woman is accused of physically abusing at least six babies that she watched in her home day care.

The investigation began when a baby was taken to the hospital after suffering a bruised eye. Investigators said the baby had been in the care of Danielle Ingraham, who runs a day care out of her home on the 300 block of Evergreen Road in Mount Laurel. Police later determined Ingraham had slapped the baby as well as a toddler who she was also watching in her home.

Ingraham was arrested in March 2025 and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of cruelty to a child under her care.

Then on March 20, 2025, Ingraham was charged with abusing four more children she watched at the day care.

Ingraham allegedly injured a 5-month-old child’s head, eyes, and wrist, leading to the baby’s hospitalization. She also allegedly shook a 7-month-old child, injured the cheek of a 10-month-old child and caused visible injuries to the face and back of a 13-month-old child.

Ingraham was released from custody following a court appearance. Her case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

If you have any information on Ingraham, contact the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office by emailing tips@co.burlington.nj.us or Mount Laurel Police at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.