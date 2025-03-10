New Jersey

NJ high school student, recent grad, killed in Route 55 crash

A 19-year-old Delsea Regional High School student and a recent graduate, also 19, were killed in a crash that happened on Sunday afternoon along Route 55 in Glassboro, New Jersey, police said

By Hayden Mitman

Two teens -- a student and a recent graduate both from Delsea Regional High School -- were killed in a crash that happened along Route 55 in Glassboro, New Jersey on Sunday, police officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:17 p.m. along the shoulder of Route 55 northbound, near Exit 48.

At that time, police said, a Honda, driven by Brendan Cary, 19, of Franklinville, NJ, headed north on Route 55 struck a Honda CRV that was disabled on the shoulder.

Police said the driver of that vehicle, a 36-year-old woman, and three children were inside the disabled Honda CRV when the crash occurred.

At some point that afternoon, officials said, investigators believe while traveling northbound Cary lost control of his vehicle and crossed the right lane of traffic, then sped into the shoulder of the roadway, striking the disabled vehicle on the left rear corner.

The impact, officials said, caused the disabled Honda CRV to overturn.

As a result of this crash, police officials said, Cary and a passenger in his vehicle, 19-year-old Dominic Reyes, of Franklinville, New Jersey, were killed. A 17-year-old passenger in Cary's vehicle was also seriously injured in this crash, as well, officials said.

The driver of the disabled vehicle also suffered serious injuries, though police officials said, all of the juveniles in the Honda CRV only suffered minor injuries.

In a letter to the school community, Fran Clociola, superintendent of the Delsea Regional School District mourned the loss of Cary and Reyes.

"It is with a heavy heart, I write to share the devastating news of a tragic car accident that took the lives of one of our current students, Brenden Cary, and a recent Delsea graduate," Clociola wrote, without naming Reyes specifically. "Our school family is heartbroken, and our thoughts are with their families, friends. and all who knew and loved them. We also recognize that this accident has impacted families beyond our school community, and our hearts go out to everyone affected. In moments like these, we are reminded of the importance of coming together in support, love, and compassion."

Police officials said an investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

