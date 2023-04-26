NJ Grandma Plans to Take Family to Disney After Winning $1M Lottery Jackpot

How would you spend $1 million if you won the lottery?

A grandmother from New Jersey is using her winnings to bring her 10 grandchildren to Disney and other vacation spots.

The lottery app Jackpocket announced on Monday that a 50-year-old grandmother from Gloucester County, New Jersey, won $1 million after buying a $2 Powerball ticket in the app. She told Jackpocket she plans to spend most of her winnings on her grandchildren, including her youngest who turns two in May.

The lucky grandma woke up at 3:00 a.m. on Monday to an email letting her know she won. She was in disbelief and had to do a double take before realizing she actually won, according to Jackpocket. She then paced around her room restlessly before calling one of her friends to share the news around 7:00 a.m.

"I didn't believe it at first. But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy," she told Jackpocket.

She has chosen to keep her identity a secret, covering her face with a sign reading "$1,000,000" in the photos Jackpocket shared.

Credit: Jackpocket

The grandmother's Quick Pick ticket matched all five regular numbers drawn on April 15, but it was missing the red Powerball number, according to the press release. She told Jackpocket she "had a feeling to play" before she picked all of the correct numbers.

The woman is one of nine Jackpocket players to win over $1 million using the app in New Jersey. Other winners from the Garden State have won a total of $59.5 million in lottery prizes, according to Jackpocket. The app is only available in 15 states, since online lottery purchases are not allowed across the country.