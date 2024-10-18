NJ gov issues statewide drought watch: What to know

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has issued a statewide drought watch, strongly urging people to voluntarily conserve water as persistent dry and warmer-than-average conditions continue to stress the state’s water supplies.

During the past three months, New Jersey has experienced significantly below-average rainfall, which has contributed to diminished stream flow, reservoir and groundwater levels, Murphy's administration says.

The drought watch is an early warning system intended to increase public awareness. If conditions don't improve, a drought warning or drought emergency -- with mandatory water use restrictions -- may become necessary.

New Jersey has experienced below-average precipitation during four of the last five months, while at the same time temperatures have remained above average over the same period. Rainfall across New Jersey has been 2 inches to 7 inches below normal over the past 90 days.

“On the heels of the third-driest September since records commenced in 1895, virtually no precipitation has fallen across New Jersey during the first half of October,” State Climatologist David Robinson said in a statement. “With little rain expected for the second half, the potential exists for not only the driest October on record but perhaps the driest of any month.”

The last drought watch in New Jersey occurred in August 2022 and was lifted in December 2022. The last statewide drought emergency with mandatory water use restrictions was declared in March 2002. It lifted in January 2003.