Gloucester County

House Collapses as Fire Burns in NJ; at Least 3 Hurt

The fire began before daybreak Thursday along Tatum Street in West Deptford Township, New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke filled the air as flames tore through at least two Gloucester County, New Jersey, homes early Thursday.

The three-alarm fire started around 4 a.m. One home collapsed as it burned along Tatum Street in West Deptford Township. The homes are right off Route 45 near the Colonial Diner in Woodbury and a short distance from Interstate 295.

"I just feel bad for them," an emotional neighbor, Tom Dougherty, said. "I can't believe that that happened to them."

At least three people were hurt and taken to area hospitals, West Deptford firefighters said. It wasn't clear how many people were in the homes at the time.

No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear. By 5:15 a.m., smoke continued to rise, but the flames appeared to be far less intense. You could smell the smoke in the surrounding neighborhood.

This story is developing and will be updated.

