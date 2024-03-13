The Conoco gas station in Camden, New Jersey that left drivers stranded after fueling up their tanks was found to have up to 78% water in its supply, according to the City of Camden Division of Weights and Measures.

The Division of Weights and Measures released its findings on the Conoco gas station after they took two samples of the gas. Per their report, Sample 1 contained 63.96% water and Sample 2 contained 78.64% water.

The statement provided by the Division of Weights and Measures said that they suspect 18 drivers were impacted by the contaminated gas.

Violation and fines will be issued to the owner of the gas station and the Division of Weights and Measures said, "there is a good chance the fines and penalties could be increased."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said the gas station will remain closed until the investigation is completed.

This is the second time this winter, drivers were left stranded after fueling up at the gas station located at 1901 Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

In January 2024 faced the similar problems after floodwater got into gas tanks during heavy precipitation.

The Conoco gas station was also shut down Monday, March 11, due to possible contamination in the fuel they were selling.

After that incident the owner of the gas station was fined approximately $25,000, according to the Division of Weights and Measures.

More than a dozen cars, whose owners fueled up at that specific gas station over the weekend, had problems and broke down Sunday.

“I drove off about a mile down the road -- the car died, I pulled over," driver Ken Vong said. "Started talking to all the people that were there -- everybody got gas from here."

Another driver said they just got their car three days earlier before it broke down.

The cars had to be towed away.

In January, it was discovered that 58% of the fuel they were selling was contaminated with water. After that, the station had to go through a series of state and local inspections to be able to reopen.

Investigators put plastic locks on the fuel pumps as they conducted an investigation Monday. The owners of the establishment did not want to offer details.

County officials told NBC10 that the gas station could face complete closure of the facility if past problems are not corrected and the state can't pass city and state inspections.