NJ Extends Outdoor Dining for 2 More Years

New Jersey restaurants, bars and other establishments will be allowed to continue offering outdoor dining for two more years under legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The legislation, signed Wednesday, will extend permits to allow food and beverage businesses to continue using fixtures like tables, chairs, tents, canopies and umbrellas to serve people on sidewalks and other outdoor areas.

The permissions had been set to expire Nov. 30 of this year but will now expire Nov. 30 of 2024.

“Supporting the success of our small businesses ultimately means supporting the success of our communities. Continuing this successful practice will not only benefit small business owners, but also the many patrons who have come to enjoy the atmosphere and opportunities outdoor dining offers,” Murphy said in a written statement.

Outdoor dining became ubiquitous across the country after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food and beverage establishments to shutter and find alternative ways to serve people, due to the virus’ propensity to spread in crowded indoor areas.

Despite infections dropping and vaccines being available now, outdoor dining continues to remain popular among patrons.