WATCH: Gov. Murphy Speaks After NJ Records Highest One-Day COVID-19 Death Toll Yet

Murphy is expected to speak today at about 1 p.m. You can watch it live in this article.

New Jersey reported 460 people died from coronavirus, the biggest jump yet, on Thursday, the same day Gov. Phil Murphy had a friendly meeting with President Donald Trump, who promised to send the state testing material.

The jump brought the death toll to 7,228 and surpasses the previous record of 402 deaths set earlier this week.

It outpaces far-larger New York’s daily death toll of 306 and also coincides with discussions about reopening the state, which has been largely shuttered for more than a month.

Murphy also announced at a news conference in Trenton after flying back to New Jersey from Washington that the Trump administration would be sending 550,000 new tests as well as 750,000 swabs to New Jersey.

