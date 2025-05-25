NJ dad charged after accidently shooting 13-year-old daughter, police say

A 47-year-old Stafford Township man has been charged after, police claim, he accidently shot his 13-year-old daughter as he cleaned a firearm.

According to law enforcement officials in Ocean County, New Jersey, Edgar Baerga, 47, of Stafford Township has been charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor after he, allegedly, shot his 13-year-old daughter as he was cleaning a firearm in his home.

Officials said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home and, police were alerted to the incident after Baerga took his daughter to a nearby hospital after she was shot in the torso.

Police said the girl was listed in stable condition.

Baerga has been charged and, officials said, he has a court appearance pending.

Officials said an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.