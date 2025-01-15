Warning: The details of this story are graphic and may be disturbing for some readers.

A former school custodian in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to contaminating food meant for students and staff.

Vineland, New Jersey, native Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, admitted in court on Monday, Jan. 13 that he recorded videos of himself putting bodily fluids and cleaning products into food items at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield School District.

Impellizzeri also pleased guilty to possessing child pornography.

He is expected to be sentenced in March and could face up to 18 years in prison.

Investigation into disturbing accusations

The investigation into Impellizzeri began on Oct. 30, 2023, when New Jersey State Police were contacted by officials at the elementary school in Upper Deerfield Township, New Jersey.

The officials said they had received multiple anonymous tips in reference to posts on a social media platform.

Investigators said the screenshots and video posts showed Impellizzeri performing sexual acts with inanimate objects at the school, where he had worked as a custodian since September of 2019.

Impellizzeri allegedly tampered with and contaminated food products and utensils in the school’s cafeteria with bleach and personal bodily fluids, including saliva, urine and feces. The contaminated food was likely served to students and staff at the school, investigators said.

Impellizzeri also contaminated other items at the school with his bodily fluids, according to investigators.

Investigators were initially uncertain when Impellizzeri's alleged acts took place but later stated they occurred between Oct. 26, 2023, and Oct. 30, 2023.

Investigators said Impellizzeri posted videos and pictures on a social media app of himself committing the obscene acts. They also believe he committed the acts during after school hours.

The arrest of Impellizzeri

Impellizzeri was arrested on Oct. 31, 2023, and charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted endangering the welfare of a child. On Nov. 2, he was also charged with official misconduct.

Back in November of 2024, Impellizzeri's public defender said his client has a long history of mental health issues which he has received treatment for. He also said Impellizzeri did not have a criminal record prior to the alleged incidents at the school.

The Upper Deerfield Township School District cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

Officials in the District said that all of the food and utensils at the Elizabeth Moore School were sanitized and safe to use or consume and any possibly contaminated food products have been discarded.

The District also said Impellizzeri is on administrative leave.