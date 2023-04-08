NJ Cop Shot After Suspect Shoots Civilian Then Allegedly Takes Own Life

A Phillipsburg Police officer was shot while responding to a domestic call and report that an individual had been shot Saturday afternoon in Phillipsburg.

When police arrived at the scene at 10 Hanover Street, the suspect shot at the police car and one of the bullets entered through the driver’s door and hit the officer in the leg, according to police.

The officer attempted to return fire but the suspect then allegedly shot himself in the street, taking their own life.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Both the officer and the suspect are in the hospital. There is no information on either condition at this time.

The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association posted on their Twitter account confirming an officer and a civilian had been shot.

Police believe the suspect is a known domestic abuser who was recently arrested and released pending further legal action.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.