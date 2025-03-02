New Jersey

NJ chiropractor engaged in criminal sexual contact with patient, police say

A 68-year-old chiropractor in Ocean County has been charged after a patient told police, officials say, that she was touched inappropriately during an office visit on Valentine's Day

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Police officials in Ocean County, New Jersey are investigating after, they claim, a 68-year-old chiropractor touched a patient inappropriately during a recent visit.

In a statement, police officials said James Royle, 68, of New Egypt, was charged with criminal sexual contact after an incident that, police allege, happened on Feb. 14, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, officials were contacted on Feb. 26, 2025, by an individual who said that they were touched inappropriately by Royle during a chiropractic adjustment session, held at Royle Sports Chiropractic in Jackson.

An investigation, officials said, allegedly found the woman was touched "in an inappropriate manner that was unrelated to the treatment."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

That same day, officials said, Royle surrendered to police.

Also, officials said that they are looking for others who may have had similar experiences with Royle.

Officials are asking anyone who may have concerns that they may have been victimized by Royle are asked to contact Detective Cassidy Goebel of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 929-2027, extension 3124, or Detective Brian Baranyay of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732- 833-3010.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Man killed when North Philly bar fight erupts in gunfire, officials say

New Jersey 19 hours ago

2 large wildfires burn in NJ

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us