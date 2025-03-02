NJ chiropractor engaged in criminal sexual contact with patient, police say

Police officials in Ocean County, New Jersey are investigating after, they claim, a 68-year-old chiropractor touched a patient inappropriately during a recent visit.

In a statement, police officials said James Royle, 68, of New Egypt, was charged with criminal sexual contact after an incident that, police allege, happened on Feb. 14, 2025.

According to police, officials were contacted on Feb. 26, 2025, by an individual who said that they were touched inappropriately by Royle during a chiropractic adjustment session, held at Royle Sports Chiropractic in Jackson.

An investigation, officials said, allegedly found the woman was touched "in an inappropriate manner that was unrelated to the treatment."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

That same day, officials said, Royle surrendered to police.

Also, officials said that they are looking for others who may have had similar experiences with Royle.

Officials are asking anyone who may have concerns that they may have been victimized by Royle are asked to contact Detective Cassidy Goebel of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 929-2027, extension 3124, or Detective Brian Baranyay of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732- 833-3010.