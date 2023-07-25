A boy sleeping in his father's car during a fishing trip died after a driver struck the vehicle on the side of a New Jersey road, investigators said.

The deadly crash took place around 3:25 a.m. Sunday along the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) westbound in Absecon, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

An initial police investigation revealed that a 25-year-old man from Egg Harbor City was going westbound on the White Horse Pike when his 2019 Nissan Sentra "went off the roadway to the right and struck a 1995 Honda that was parked on the shoulder," prosecutors said.

An 8-year-old boy -- who was fishing with his dad -- was asleep in the Honda at the time and suffered injuries, prosecutors said. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Nissan driver "was issued several motor vehicle summonses," prosecutors said. "Additional charges may be forthcoming pending final investigation into the cause of the crash."

Investigators asked anyone with info to call Detective Dylan Hutton of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7885 or Sgt. Ryan O’Connell of the Absecon Police Department at 609-641-0667 x208 or go to the ACPO website to submit a tip.