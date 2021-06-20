Jersey Shore

NJ Beach Party Shut Down After Thousands Gather; 4 Arrests

Authorities say a beach party that drew thousands to a New Jersey shore city prompted officials to shut the event down and resulted in four arrests.

The public safety director's office of Long Branch said in a Facebook post Sunday that a social media post started the gathering along the beachfront around Pier Village Saturday night and attracted “what turned out to be thousands of young people."

Authorities said that at about 5 p.m. Saturday “drinking and unruly behavior began" and people were asked to leave the beach. The crowd was eventually dispersed and four people were arrested for disorderly persons offenses, police said.

The Asbury Park Press reported that videos posted to social media showed large crowds of people running back and forth around Pier Village, occasionally climbing on temporary barriers and in one case dancing on top of a moving car. One video appeared to show a fight between several people, the paper reported.

Mayor John Pallone told the paper in a text message that police “handled the situation very professionally.”

