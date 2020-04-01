coronavirus

NJ Announces New FAFSA Deadline Due to COVID-19 Crisis

The deadline was extended from April 15 to June 1

  • New Jersey students hoping to apply for state tuition aid for college will now have extra time to complete and submit their applications due to the coronavirus crisis
  • Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing Wednesday that the deadline for a renewal of state tuition aid for the 2020-2021 academic year has been extended from April 15 to June 1
  • The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form allows students to be considered for federal student aid

New Jersey students hoping to apply for state tuition aid for college will now have extra time to complete and submit their applications due to the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his daily briefing Wednesday that the deadline for a renewal of state tuition aid for the 2020-2021 academic year has been extended from April 15 to June 1.

“So to all students receiving aid through the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA), you have until June 1to get your FAFSA form in,” the governor stressed during his briefing.

HESAA is the only New Jersey state agency with the sole mission of providing financial and informational resources for students to pursue their education beyond high school.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form allows students to be considered for federal student aid. States and individual colleges also use FAFSA information to award their own grants, scholarships, and loans.

For more information, click on the links below:

